Sam Worthing’s net worth as of 2026 is $60 million. While a huge chunk of his wealth comes from his film stints, his other avenues have helped him grow as well.

Sam Worthington, who is best known for his Avatar films, has had a wonderful career in the Hollywood film industry. The net worth of the Clash of the Titans actor is estimated to be $60 million as of 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The artist built the majority of his fortune through blockbuster films, impressing the audience all over the globe. His most notable outings are the James Cameron-helmed Avatar films, which undoubtedly remain one of the highest-grossing film entries in cinema history.

In the aforementioned films, Sam Worthington portrayed Jake Sully. Meanwhile, it should be noted that he has also established himself as one of Hollywood’s most prominent action stars. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Australian actor has accumulated a huge fortune not just through his acting skills but also through voiceover work, major franchise appearances, and more.

Who Is Sam Worthington? Career & Wealth Narrative

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Worthington (@samworthingtonbr)

Sam Worthington has become one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood’s action and science fiction genres. Born on August 2, 1976, in Godalming, Surrey, England, he moved to Australia with his family when he was still a child and spent most of his early years in Perth.

Worthington pursued acting after attending the prestigious National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Sydney. Before finding success in Hollywood, he built his reputation through Australian television and film productions.

The actor from Avatar first gained recognition through projects such as Bootmen, a 2000 film that also starred Dein Perry, Adam Garcia, Sophie Lee, Lisa Perry, and others. For those unversed, this was a comedy musical. Other notable projects during his initial years are Dirty Deeds and Somersault. However, it should be noted that these films only highlighted his talent in Australia, while international audiences had yet to discover his talent.

It was in 2009 that Worthington’s luck changed when James Cameron selected him to play Jake Sully in Avatar. The aforementioned film not only had a huge impact on the science fiction-loving audience, but it also became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. Eventually, this role transformed Worthington into a global superstar almost overnight.

Meanwhile, the actor quickly became a sought-after name in Hollywood. Following Avatar, he secured leading roles in Terminator Salvation, where he starred alongside Christian Bale, and Clash of the Titans, which introduced him to another blockbuster franchise.

What’s more interesting is that Worthington managed to maintain a balance between commercial projects and dramatic performances. The actor later appeared in films such as Man on a Ledge, Sabotage, and Mel Gibson’s acclaimed war drama Hacksaw Ridge.

Not only that, but he continued his association with James Cameron’s science-fiction universe in the later entries, Avatar: The Way of Water and subsequent sequels.

Sam Worthington’s Net Worth: How Did He Get Here?

For Sam Worthington, it was mostly the movie outings that have gained him the reported net worth of $60 million. However, what also added to his fortune were his habit of participating in franchises and his interest in investing in real estate.

In case you don’t know, the largest contributor to Worthington’s wealth has undoubtedly been the Avatar franchise in the film division. The film series has generated billions of dollars worldwide and remains one of Disney’s most valuable cinematic properties.

For those unversed, the 2009 Avatar film grossed more than $2.9 billion at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, Avatar: The Way of Water crossed $2.3 billion globally. Being the lead star of such a successful franchise has significantly boosted Worthington’s earnings and industry value.

On the other hand, Worthington has also diversified his income through voice acting and video game projects. He notably voiced Captain Alex Mason in the Call of Duty: Black Ops franchise, introducing him to another highly lucrative entertainment sector.

When it comes to real estate investments, as per Celebrity Net Worth, the star bought a mansion in Los Angeles for $8 million. They bought this house from another highly acclaimed actor, Simon Kinberg. Later in February 2021, he sold it for $8.2 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Worthington (@samworthingtonbr)

Sam Worthington’s Brand Endorsements

Sam Worthington has never been heavily associated with a large portfolio of luxury brand endorsements.

However, it was back in 2011 that he was seen alongside the comedian Jonah Hill in a major promotional trailer for the video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. What makes his endorsement journey even more interesting is that instead of endorsing other companies, the actor went on to form his own production company, Full Clip Productions, in 2010. He does this business with partners John Schwarz and Michael Schwarz. Moreover, the star openly accepts campaign collaborations, media appearances, and targeted digital endorsements through talent networks like MN2S.

Sam Worthington’s Net Worth Over Time

Sam Worthington’s financial journey has steadily grown alongside his rise in Hollywood.

Year Estimated Net Worth What Changed 2000 Under $500,000 Early Australian television and film roles 2004 $1 million Recognition through Australian cinema 2009 $5 million Avatar became a global blockbuster 2010 $8 million Clash of the Titans boosted his profile 2012 $12 million Wrath of the Titans and continued film work 2016 $20 million Hacksaw Ridge and multiple film appearances 2022 $30 million Avatar: The Way of Water became a massive success 2026 $60 million Continued Avatar franchise earnings and residuals

The figures above are estimates based on publicly available reports, industry analyses, and career milestones. It should be noted that celebrity net worth estimates can vary by publication.

Sam Worthington’s Salary & Earnings

The salary of Sam Worthington has varied from project to project. While his early Australian projects generated relatively low earnings, once Worthington entered the Hollywood film industry, his paychecks increased dramatically.

According to Ladbible, for The Way of Water, the second film in the Avatar series, Worthington was reportedly paid $10 million as an upfront salary. Meanwhile, his salary has only increased as the film has gone on to become a superhit, also boosting Sam Worthington’s value. It should be noted that other salary details regarding the actor have not been publicly disclosed.

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