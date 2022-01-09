Spider-Man: No Way Home is still in the trends and there is no way it is coming down anytime soon. There were many things to be excited about the movie before we saw it, but none bigger than the fact that (spoilers ahead), Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield walking in as there versions of Peter Parker. The fans were left excited when it happened and we left asking for more ever since the movie released. The movement to bring Garfield back to the game began. Turns out he has to add something.

Advertisement

Andrew Garfield entered the Spidey world with The Amazing Spider-Man. The movie worked well kick starting a trilogy followed by Amazing Spider-Man 2. But things didn’t go as per the plan and the after the second underperformed, the studio cut Andrew’s run abruptly putting a halt to his future as the web-slinging superhero. The mantle was taken over by Tom Holland then.

Advertisement

Now that Andrew Garfield wore back the Spidey suit the hope that he could return as the Spider-Man again has resurrected amid his fans. And even the actor is open to the idea. Garfield has now spoken about a possible return and below is everything you should about the same.

As per Screenrant, when asked if he is open to make a comeback as Peter Parker, Andrew Garfield said, “I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.”

Fans across the globe are now requesting the studios (Marvel and Sony) to make Amazing Spider-Man 3. Do you want to see Andrew Garfield slinging his webs again? Let us know in the comment section below.

Must Read: Simu Liu Is Having A Hard Time Decoding Hagrid’s Existence, Finds A Possible X-Rated Loophole In Harry Potter

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube