It won’t be an understatement to say that our 2023 was made and there was something to look for in it when it was announced Henry Cavill will reprise Clark Kent in Shazam! Fury Of The Gods. Fans went crazy and the speculations spread like wildfire in no time. But seems like our cravings to catch Superman on the screen will not be fulfilled his time around too. The latest reports confirm that Cavill is NOT coming back as the might superhero in Shazam 2 and it is the most heart-breaking update of the day. Read on to know everything you want to know about the same.

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, popularly known as Shazam 2, is one of the most anticipated projects. The anticipation is also because of Superman’s possible entry. Also, it was justified as the first film did have the mention of the superhero in a brief way. Superman even made a neck down appearance in the scene by the climax where he was up to beat the bullies un the school.

Back in May 2020, it was reported that Henry Cavill had been roped in for a cameo in the universe. Later it was said that it is no other project but Shazam 2, that has already set the plot for his entry. But as per Variety, that is not happening, and Cavill is not donning the suit again for the Fury Of The Gods. This again brings us back to the same question, which project is it then?

Even David F Sandberg, director of Shazam 2, addressed the recent rumours and shunned them. He revealed that the idea was initially to include Henry Cavill’s Superman in the movie. He kept tight-lipped about confirming the casting in his tweet. Sandberg wrote, “Not going to comment on casting rumors for several reasons. One being you can’t be sure about anything until it’s happened. Halfway through shooting Shazam the plan was still for Cavill to be in it. Scoopers could have scooped that and been right at the time but wrong in the end.”

