Well, the rumours around Tom Holland’s upcoming Spidey film which is tentatively titled as Spider-Man 3 are getting piled up on the internet. From Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield returning back to the project to various theories around its title, the rumours around this movie are putting iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12s) reports to shame.

Now, the news coming in is that critically celebrated actor Willem Dafoe was recently spotted on the sets of Spider-Man 3. Dafoe was hailed and applauded for his performance in 2019’s The Lighthouse.

The reports of him starring in the film were doing rounds since December, but there’s a follow-up to that coming right away. From being reported being a part to actually spotting Dafoe on the sets indeed hints at his presence in the final project.

Folks down at GWW revealed this breaking news by saying, “Back in December The Illuminerd reported Willem Dafoe was in talks to join the packed cast of the MCU’s Spider-Man 3.”

The same report added, “Well now we can fully support this claim as sources close to GWW and the same ones who revealed to us that Alfred Molina was cast in the Spidey sequel have now informed us Willem Dafoe has reported to the set as of today and will in fact play a role in the upcoming threequel.”

Isn’t this super-crazy? Just look at some confirmed, some probable but all almost confirmed probable casting mentions in Spider-Man 3 – Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone as Gwen Tacy, Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson, Charlie Cox As Daredevil and now Willem Dafoe. Mind = Blown!

