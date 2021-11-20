'Shang-Chi' Simu Liu Says "I Cried Because We See An Asian Superhero Doing Superhero Things"

Actor Simu Liu, who has won the audience’s hearts with his work in the Marvel Studios ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings’, was left in tears during the course of the films first narration by director Destin Daniel Cretton.

It was Shang-Chi’s strong bond with the family which left the actor overwhelmed with emotions.

Sharing his experience Simu Liu said: “Destin did such a beautiful job of describing the story to me before I read it, then when I finally read it, I cried. I cried because there is such an intimate relationship between Shang-Chi and the characters and his family.”

Simu Liu added, “I realised that the movie is, at the end of the day, about family. I cried because we see an Asian superhero doing superhero things and saving the world. It was such a profound moment for me as a fan, as an actor, as an Asian person. Just incredible.”

Shang-Chi is a superhero, who fights evils from his past when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film, which features the first South Asian superhero representative ever, is available for streaming in English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada on Disney+ Hotstar.

