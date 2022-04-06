Director-actor Sean Penn recently made an appearance on television channels – both the Right-leaning Fox News and Left-leaning MSNBC within a span of two hours to share his thoughts with cable viewers across the political spectrum, reports ‘Variety’.

Sean Penn took to television to discuss support for Ukraine amid the country’s invasion by Russian military forces. As per ‘Variety’, he began the evening with an in-person appearance on the N.Y.-based ‘Hannity’, engaging in a conversation with Fox News conservative commentator Sean Hannity. Hannity began the segment by recounting how the comparatively liberal Penn decided to come onto the program.

Hannity said, “I made the first phone call to you. Do you remember what you first said to me?” To which Sean Penn responded by saying, “I said ‘I don’t trust you. But we have to get on with life… We all talk about how divisive things are, how divided things are here. When you step into a country of incredible unity, you realize what we’ve all been missing. I don’t think I’ve got time to indulge my lack of trust, which becomes a petty thing. These people are fighting for the dreams and aspirations of all of us Americans.”

He then went on to explain the documentary he was filming in Ukraine before the country was invaded and attacked by Russian forces, and how his relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy evolved as the conflict escalated. He said, “In him, I saw something I’d never seen before. It is clear to me that the Ukrainians will win this. The question is at what cost.”

After his conversation with Hannity, Sean Penn appeared on MSNBC’s ‘The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell’ in which he extended further praise for President Zelenskyy. As per ‘Variety’, he told O’Donnell, “(Zelenskyy) is the face of so many Ukrainians. And yet, it’s not conceivable that he could’ve known the day before that he would really be able to rise up. This is leadership that we aspire to.”

“This is freedom of thought and true leadership that is just so moving. It’s the kind of moving that we need to be able to get [to the United States], which is borderline a kind of populist lap dance of a nation at this point. We’ve got to get back on track together and realize that Ukraine, with all its diversity, has a unity we’ve never seen in modern times with the challenge it has”, he added.

