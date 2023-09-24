Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson and his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson shared a sweet date night at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS Gala held in Beverly Hills.

The longtime couple looked snazzy on the red carpet with Samuel wearing a dark navy suit and LaTanya dressing in a colourful white, black and yellow printed dress, as they gathered with friends to honor Magic Johnson who received the Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Angela Bassett and her husband, Courtney B. Vance were hosts for the evening and presented the award to Johnson. Other stars in attendance to support the cause were ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kathy Hilton and Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko.

As per ‘People’, in June, Samuel, 74, and LaTanya attended the 76th annual Tonys, at which the actor was nominated for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play for August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson, which LaTanya, 73, directed him in.

They also stepped out together on the red carpet for the premiere of Samuel’s movie ‘Secret Invasion’. On his Instagram Jackson wrote: “About last night! On The Marvel Red Carpet with the Mrs @ltjackson_”.The pair, who met in college, have been married for 43 years and share one daughter, Zoe, who is an Emmy-winning reality TV producer.

