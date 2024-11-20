Hollywood actress Sally Kirkland has sparked concerns among fans after the news of her severe health crisis came out. Friends of the 83-year-old actress have started a GoFundMe campaign to help her with her treatment expenses. Kirkland has been acting since the 1960s and has starred in over 250 movies and television shows. Though she earned a decent amount of money during her long and illustrious career, her need for funding for her hospitalization has left fans wondering about her net worth.

Sally Kirkland’s Net Worth

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Sally Kirkland’s last recorded net worth was $5.5 million. However, her wealth has significantly dwindled in recent years. According to her GoFundMe post, the actress’ net worth took a massive hit during the 2007–2008 market crash. Additionally, in 2021, SAG-AFTRA canceled medical insurance for actors over the age of 65, which led to Kirkland paying for hospital expenses with her own money.

The post also highlighted that the actress has suffered several health scares, including fractures and infections, in the last year, leading to her hospitalization for over 100 days, which will not be covered by insurance. Hence, the actress’ friends are trying to crowdfund her treatment, with a target amount of $65k.

Sally Kirkland’s Career and Earnings

Sally Kirkland started her acting journey Off-Broadway in the 1960s, studying under Lee Strasberg and Uta Hagen. Kirkland was part of Andy Warhol’s avant-garde scene, which influenced her early work in experimental films.

She later became famous for roles in movies like The Way We Were (1973), A Star Is Born (1976), and Private Benjamin (1980). She saw financial success with films like Edtv (1999), for which she received $450,000. Additionally, she earned $250,000 for The Haunted (1991) and $80,000 for The Sting (1973).

