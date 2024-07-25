Ronn Moss once confessed that his exit from the world-renowned soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful was spurred by a horrific car accident that hindered his ability to recall dialogue easily.

Ronn Moss was inarguably one of the most prominent actors on The Bold and the Beautiful. Ronn Moss portrayed the iconic Ridge Forrester for the CBS Daytime drama, “The Bold And The Beautiful”, for over 25 years. During that time, the show became a worldwide sensation spanning 130 countries, making Ronn Moss, aka Ridge Forrester, an international sensation.

When Ronn Moss announced his exit from the show in 2012, fans were shocked and devastated. At the time, reports emerged that Moss was leaving due to a contract dispute stemming from a reduced salary. However, in an interview with Fun Views, the actor revealed the contributing factor that led to his exit.

Moss said that prior to his decision to leave the show, he was in a horrific car accident along with his wife. In the accident, Moss reportedly sustained an injury to his shoulder and head. The Head injury reportedly made remembering his line on The Bold and the Beautiful difficult.

Moss recalled, “My wife and I were in a horrible car accident prior to my decision to leave B&B, and that accident left me with an injured shoulder and a head injury that made it difficult to remember so much dialogue required on B&B.”

Moss said his inability to remember lines with ease, coupled with the contract dispute, helped him decide to leave the show. “I felt like that helped me decide, among other things, that it was time to leave that show,” Ronn Moss told Fun Views online in 2012.

