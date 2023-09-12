Legendary hard rock band Aerosmith which recently hit the road with their Farewell Tour, left their fans disappointed as the group’s lead singer Steven Tyler suffered from vocal cord damage, leading to postponement of its remaining September shows.

Taking to their official Instagram, Tyler wrote: “I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next 30 days.”

He continued, “Sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

Aerosmith as such, has postponed their next six concerts, all of which are now rescheduled for January and February, 2024.

They also announced the rescheduled dates: Detroit on January 29; Chicago on February 14; Washington, D.C. on February 17; Toronto on February 21; Raleigh, North Carolina on February 26; and Cleveland on February 29.

All the previously booked tickets will be accepted by the band for the new dates, and those who can’t make it will also get a full refund.

The news comes just three shows into Aerosmith’s ‘Peace Out: The Farewell Tour‘, which began on September 2, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Aerosmith played a hit-filled setlist that included some of their biggest classics, such as: ‘Love in an Elevator’, ‘Janie’s Got a Gun’, ‘I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing’, ‘Sweet Emotion’, and ‘Walk This Way’. They also paid tribute to Fleetwood Mac with a cover of ‘Stop Messin’ Around’.

The concert marked the band’s 40th concert in Philadelphia. Original band members Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, and Brad Whitford joined Tyler, and with drummer John Douglas replacing the original drummer Joey Kramer on the tour, according to ‘People’.

