Robin Williams, who died by suicide at the age of 63 in August 2014, struggled a lot with drug abuse and in a later part of his career, he was very open about it. Now, a longtime friend of the late Hollywood star has opened up about his drug habits, revealing that he could not perform without cocaine at the time of his addiction. A filmmaker also shed light on the same, recalling one sad incident. Scroll down to know the details.

Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda was recently in the news after she slammed the AI-generated recreations of her late actor father. She stated that it was disturbing, adding, “This isn’t theoretical, it is very very real.” She also stated that these AI recreations were the worst bits of the industry.

Circling back to Robin Williams, according to Unilad, the late actor’s friend and comic Allan Stephan recalled an incident when the Hollywood star could not go on stage without using drugs. Speaking on Vice TV’s The Dark Side of Comedy, Stephan shared, “He said, ‘Know anyone with any blow? I have to go on, and I can’t go on without any blow.’ And I sat down and I said, ‘I’m going to help you.’ He said, ‘Do you have blow on you?’ I said, ‘No, are you out of your f*cking mind? You’re Robin Williams.’ And after that, I don’t think he would get high when he had it before.”

Another friend of Robin Williams, filmmaker and comedian Mike Binder, shared how he came across a gram of coke when he and Williams were hanging out. Binder recalled that the Jumanji star asked to take some in the bathroom. “He came back and it was empty. It was like, woah. It was like 8:15 p.m. at night. I was like, ‘Robin, you did the whole gram?’ He was like, ‘It was an accident, I’m sorry,’” Binder added, “With drugs, he was a monster.”

Robin Williams struggled with the use of cocaine and alcohol after shooting to fame with Mork and Mindy in the 80’s. In 1988, he opened up about the same revealing, “Cocaine for me was a place to hide. Most people get hyper on coke. It slowed me down.”

Williams, however, decided to get sober after his close friend and Saturday Night Live (SNL) actor John Belushi died from a fatal overdose in 1982.

