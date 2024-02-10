Christopher Nolan has given us some mind-boggling films over the years, such as Interstellar, Inception, The Prestige, and Oppenheimer last year. Like Nolan, known for his excellent cinematic work, his actor Robert Downey Jr. is also a global star. Appreciated for his Batman trilogy, the director recently praised RDJ for portraying Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Keep scrolling for more.

A few days back, RDJ revealed going to Nolan for the role of Scarecrow in Batman Begins but got rejected. The role eventually went to Cillian Murphy, who has been integral to Nolan’s filmography. The trio has been ruling the Hollywood awards this year, and fans hope they will also bag the Oscars.

Christopher Nolan has often spoken highly of Robert Downey Jr, and he truly admires the actor in Iron Man’s role in the MCU. On The Late Show, the Oppenheimer maker recently told Stephen Colbert, “He has such charisma as Tony Stark.” Nolan added, “I think him playing Iron Man is one of the most consequential casting decisions ever made in the history of the movie business.”

Christopher Nolan also revealed that he always wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. He continued, ” And I wanted to give him the opportunity to lose himself in a part, lose himself in another human being the way that great actors love to.” He explained that the Iron Man star has this incredible generosity of spirit, and whenever he is in a scene with the others, Downey makes sure that all are doing their best.

The director said that Downey helps others clarify their emotional connections. Also, this is not the first time Nolan has praised Robert Downey Jr in the role of Iron Man. While appearing on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused Podcast, the acclaimed filmmaker said, “When [Jon] Favreau had the insight to cast him as Iron Man, I mean that’s … one of the greatest casting decisions in the history of movies. And you look at what that did and where that went with everything.”

He also said, “And I think that was Jon just knowing what an incredible actor, what incredible potential it was from Downey. And then the movie star charisma, that wonderful charisma comes into play.”

In another interview with Wired, Christopher Nolan revealed that if he had ever directed The Avengers, he would have had more of Robert Downey Jr’s character, Tony Stark, in the movie.

For more such Hollywood content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Bear Season 3 Release Date Out & Jeremy Allen White Fans Must Be Ready To Scream “Yes Chef!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News