‘Matilda the Musical’ based on Roald Dahl’s novel of the same name, is set to open the 66th BFI London Film Festival which is set to be held from October 5 to October 16, this year, reports ‘Variety’.

The Netflix adaptation stars Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough and Sindhu Vee and introduces Alisha Weir as Matilda.

As per ‘Variety’, screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapted the Tony and Olivier award-winning Royal Shakespeare Company theatre production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Directed by Tony award-winning director Matthew Warchus, who also developed and directed the stage show for both London’s West End and Broadway, the film is produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner for Working Title and Jon Finn and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company.

Commenting on the occasion, Warchus, said in a statement accessed by ‘Variety’, “What a delight to be opening this tremendous film festival with singing, dancing, green hair and chocolate cake. It’s a real honour to be sharing this joyful and empowering tale of a little girl’s courage and compassion at such a prestigious event.”

‘Matilda the Musical’ tells the story of Matilda Wormwood – a little girl with big curiosity whose parents content themselves with trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes. On meeting her inspirational teacher, Miss Honey, Matilda is encouraged and begins conjuring her own fantastical tales. Excited to attend Crunchem Hall, Matilda is surprised to find the school is an ominous and oppressive place led by the villainous Miss Trunchbull.

Tricia Tuttle, BFI London Film Festival director, said in a statement given to ‘Variety’, “Like so many people who have been lucky enough to see it, I am a massive fan of this original stage musical, with Tim Minchin’s infectiously brilliant songs bringing new depth to a classic of children’s literature. With screenwriter Dennis Kelly, Matthew Warchus has smartly adapted his own production for the screen with absolute verve and gusto. And what a cast: Alisha Weir is a revelation as Matilda; Emma Thompson is a chillingly nasty Trunchbull and Lashana Lynch’s Miss Honey will melt your heart.”

