Jennifer Aydin, star of ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey,’ has been removed from a cruise gig following her viral meltdown at a Jersey Mike’s restaurant.

The 47-year-old reality TV personality was set to join co-stars Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania on the Fans at Sea “Wives on the Waves” cruise in September, but after filming a public tirade in an airport eatery, the cruise company decided to part ways with her.

A Meltdown Caught on Camera

Aydin’s blow-up occurred at a Jersey Mike’s inside an airport, where she filmed herself venting at employees and customers after a long wait in line.

She claimed another customer received their food before her, sending her a fiery rant. Aydin even aimed at an elderly worker, mocking her slow pace and apparent hearing difficulties.

“The 80-year-old working there, I mean, the amount of time she took to cut that bread was almost as much as we were waiting [in] that line. Jeez,” the Bravolebrity said with a smirk.

This behavior, captured on Instagram, quickly spiraled into a viral spectacle, and the backlash was swift.

Fans at Sea Steps In to Clarify

Responding to the incident, a representative from Fans at Sea told Page Six that they had to make adjustments to ensure the cruise remained “enjoyable and welcoming for all guests.”

They clarified that the decision to remove Aydin was not a personal attack but a move to maintain a positive atmosphere for everyone on board.

They also assured that they believe in second chances and growth, announcing plans to add a third Housewife to the cruise roster.

Backlash from Co-Stars and Workers

The fallout didn’t stop with the cruise company. Aydin’s co-star, Danielle Cabral, labeled her actions “despicable” in an Instagram video, calling her names like “idiot” and “scum rocket.”

“A leopard never changes its spots,” Cabral, 39, argued. “At the end of the day, the truth always comes out, and the true colors of certain individuals always come out. … The beauty of this is you sit back and watch the trash take itself out.”

Meanwhile, one of the Jersey Mike’s employees involved in the incident took to TikTok, calling Aydin a “stupid bitch” and advising her to “learn how to order.”

Despite the drama, Aydin has yet to respond publicly to the situation, but her viral outburst continues to spark discussion.

