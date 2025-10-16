Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine are all set to return to the screens as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry in a sequel to their beloved romantic hit, Red, White & Royal Blue. Titled Red, White & Royal wedding, the sequel, as teased by Prime Video, is officially in the making. The announcement comes following immense fan demand for a sequel after the record-breaking success of the first film, which made viewers instantly fall for the show with its heart, humor, and celebration of modern love.

Ever since its release, Red, White & Royal Blue became a cultural favorite among global viewers, celebrated for its charm, inclusivity, and the irresistible chemistry between Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine. Alex and Henry’s love story won hearts all aroung the globe and the film quickly rose to become one of Prime Video India’s most-watched romantic comedies, sparking viral trends, fan art, and becoming a central part of ongoing conversations around love, identity, and acceptance.

What To Expect From The Red, White & Royal Wedding?

The Red, White & Royal Wedding will be a continuation of Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry’s love story. The chapter promises to take audiences deeper into the lives of the beloved couple as they navigate love, duty, and the meaning of “forever.” Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez will reprise their iconic roles, with Jamie Babbit directing, and original writer-director Matthew López collaborating on the script alongside author Casey McQuiston and Gemma Burgess.

What Did The Team Behind Red, White & Royal Blue Say About The Sequel?

Director Jamie Babbit said, “After directing But I’m a Cheerleader in my 20s, I’m thrilled to be back in the queer love universe of Red, White & Royal Wedding. We all need this kind of optimism, fantasy, and gay joy. I’m thrilled to work with this brilliant team.”

Matthew López stated, “I’m excited we get to continue telling Alex and Henry’s story with Red, White & Royal Wedding. It’s been a blast to dream up the next chapter of their story as a producer and co-writer and I’m delighted to be passing the directing baton to Jamie, whose vision and sense of humor will be a perfect match for our film.”

Casey McQuiston, who published the original novel in 2019, added, “Working with this team to bring Red, White & Royal Blue to life has been a dream come true, and I hope readers and watchers alike will love how the story continues in the sequel. I’m so grateful to Matthew for all his hard work on the first movie and in co-creating this new story with me, and I know that Jamie has the vision, wit, and tenderness to take great care of Alex and Henry from here.”

Fans can expect Red, White & Royal Wedding to be more than just a sequel, and rather a celebration of love that transcends borders, one that promises love, laughter, emotion, and the kind of hope that lingers long after the credits roll!

