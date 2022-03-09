The battle between Ray Fisher and Warner Bros, because the studio is still safeguarding Joss Whedon (as per Ray), is still on and seems like the end of it is nowhere close. The actor who played Cyborg is DCEU has been in the headlines for a major chunk of last year for being vocal about his dismay with Whedon and his toxic behaviour on the sets of Justice League (2017). Turns out Fisher has again hit at the studio, while they were appreciating their latest release The Batman.

For the unversed, The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves, hit the big screen on March 4. The film has roared at the Box Office and collected around $250 Million already. The studio will of course try to highlight the success and celebrate it by showing it to the world.

Turns out that hasn’t gone down well with Ray Fisher aka Cyborg, who is suggesting the Warner Bros higher-ups to take accountability in the Joss Whedon matter too. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

For the ones who have joined the party late, recently an acclaimed portal featured an audio interview of WB bosses Toby Emmerich and Walter Hamada. The two spoke about The Batman and even took some credit as per Ray Fisher. The Cyborg fame, who definitely isn’t fond of them, called them out for safeguarding their jobs by taking credit for the Robert Pattinson starrer but not addressing the Justice League situation.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle, Ray Fisher wrote, “Toby Emmerich and Walter Hamada must really be scared of this @Discovery merger. These public credit grabs and puff pieces about why they shouldn’t be fired are laughable. If Toby wants to talk about directors, he should talk about his hiring and protecting of Joss Whedon. A>E.”

