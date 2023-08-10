Yesterday, internet users were shocked upon hearing about the deaths of 14-year-old rapper and YouTube star Lil Tay aka Claire Hope and her brother Jason Tian. For those who don’t know, Tay became a viral sensation after videos emerged of her living a luxurious lifestyle, cursing and picking fights with other Internet personalities. The news of their passing was shared with the world via a statement on her official IG account – a handle that had been dormant for nearly five years (the last post was in 2018).

The note – while not explaining when, how and where the siblings passed away, stated that their deaths were being investigated. Despite the note to Tay’s verified handle, her father, Christopher Hope and her former manager, Henry Tsang, refrained from confirming or denying the news. However, an Instagram account – termanii, claiming to be Jason- has baffled the world.

In a social media post by termanii, claims are being made that Lil Tay and Jason Tian are alive. In the post, ‘Jason’ claims that they aren’t dead and states that their parents – who have access to the account, were spreading misinformation as the siblings were winning the case against them. While many details about the legal issue aren’t known, Jason created a GoFundMe in 2021 alleging that Chris Hope and his wife, Hanee Hope, had physically and mentally abused Tay. The fund raised amounted to $17,000.

Sharing a picture of Lil Tay, Termanii, in the caption, claims, “To be clear I am not dead. I dont have access anymore to the lil tay instagram account. My sister and I were winning our case. It was just a couple of days before we got it all back, all her social media and come out about the truth.”

The post further read, “Me and tay are not dead. We dont got access to the account. Our parents wants us gone off the internet but we will not go away. This is our new account (for now) They are spreading misinformation we are not dead. They’re the only one that got access to the account. Do not believe it. Our parents took everything and they abused tay, hard.”

The post added, “All we ask is to share this post to your story and follow this account. More updates in a couple hours. New update on my recent story.” Taking to Insta story, they posted, “I have decided to go live on Instagram as soon as we hit 25K. Everyone needs to hear the truth We are not dead.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by termani (@termanii)

While the news regarding continues to baffle the world, police departments from Vancouver (where Tay was raised) and Los Angeles deny investigating the death of anyone named Claire Hope. They claim they have no record of her death and have not been alerted of her death.

