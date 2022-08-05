Maverick filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has shared his experience of watching the Tom Cruise-starrer ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Speaking on CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast, he said: “Normally I don’t talk about new movies that much because I’m only forced to say only good things, but in this case I f***ing love Top Gun, the Maverick movie.”

“I thought it was fantastic,” Quentin Tarantino said. The director further added, “I saw it at the theatres. It was, as our good mutual friend Brett Easton Ellis says, that and (Steven) Spielberg’s West Side Story both provided a true cinematic spectacle, the kind that I’d almost thought that I wasn’t going to see anymore. It was fantastic.”

One question he had before he saw the sequel, said Quentin Tarantino, was how you make a ‘Top Gun’ sequel that’s not directed by Tony Scott.

Tarantino said he spoke to star Tom Cruise about that, reports ‘Deadline’. “It wasn’t so much (of a) concern,” said the director. He added, “I figure if he was going to do it he has a good handle on it. But I did ask him, I said, ‘How do you do Top Gun without Tony Scott?’ And he goes, ‘I know. Look, I know. You’re right. It’s why I’ve said, “No.” All these years I’ve said “No” for that exact reason, (but) we figured out a way. We came up with a good story.”

“There was just this lovely, lovely aspect because I love both Tony Scott’s cinema so much, and I love Tony so much that (Top Gun: Maverick is) as close as we’re ever going to get to seeing one more Tony Scott movie,” Quentin Tarantino said.

“(Director Joseph Kosinski) did a great job. The respect and the love of Tony was in every frame. It was almost in every decision. It was consciously right there, but in this really cool way that was really respectful. And I think it was in every decision Tom (Cruise) made on the film.”

Quentin Tarantino reiterated: “It’s the closest we’re ever going get to seeing one more Tony Scott movie, and it was a f***ing terrific one.” The filmmaker also called the scene Cruise shares with Val Kilmer “almost too cheap, but it works… It absolutely delivers.”

As per recent reports, Top Gun Maverick has been working wonders at the box office. Despite being released more than two months ago, the Tom Cruise starrer still keeps impressing at box office growth. As per Box Office Mojo, the film has so far made over $1.321 billion globally. This consists of $671 million overseas and $650 million domestically (the US and Canada).

