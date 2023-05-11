Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is what everyone is talking about right now. It is the prequel to the popular Bridgerton series and revolves around the story of, as the name suggests, Queen Charlotte and King George. Like the Bridgerton series, the show is garnering a lot of attention for its romance and steamy scenes. In case you’re planning to watch the regal drama over the weekend, then Netflix has done everyone a favour by tweeting about the s*x scenes that you might want to avoid (or watch again).

Interestingly, the intimacy of the protagonists in the Bridgerton universe plays an integral role and keeps changing from one season to the next. In the first instalment, Daphne learned about s*x while Simon struggled with parenthood. In the second season, Kate and Anthony explored the s*xual tension, and in the current prequel, too many things are going on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Queen Charlotte and King Charles have to make fifteen babies. Apart from them, the monarch’s butlers, Brimsley and Reynolds, are also exploring their romance and have become the franchise’s first LGBTQ+ couple. Lady Danbury is enjoying her passionate affair with Violet Bridgerton’s dad, Lord Ledger. All these romances mean all the more steamy scenes. Keeping the fact that people usually watch shows with their families, Netflix has shared a tweet on its official Twitter handle with a video of all the spicy scenes with time stamps that one can avoid.

Take A Look:

A quickie guide to the 👀 Queen Charlotte scenes to skip past if you're watching with your parents. pic.twitter.com/I8UdzHMfy9 — Netflix (@netflix) May 9, 2023

The caption reads, “A quickie guide to Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story scenes to skip past if you’re watching with your parents.” a total of six scenes are mentioned in the video, and it starts from the second episode.

The netizens reacted to the post and commented –

One wrote, “More Woke I won’t watch. Even the trailer made me sick.”

Another added, “have you considered making a parent mode to take care of this for us?”

Commenting on the scenes, a user wrote, “We’ll Skip The Entire Series”

Another mentioned “Too late Netflix, too late”

The last one said, “I’mma watch all of it.” So do you plan to watch Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on Netflix?

For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Kate Winslet Worn A P*bic Wig While Going Fully Frontal N*de For The Reader, She Said, “I Had To Grow The Hair…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News