Hollywood actor Gerard Butler is still feeling guilty over an incident with co-star Hilary Swank on the set of their 2007 romcom, ‘P.S. I Love You’.

During a recent episode of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, the 53-year-old actor talked about how he “almost killed” Swank on the film set.

It seems that Butler’s character was required to dance shirtless, garbed only in a pair of suspenders. “I literally shot that scene for a day and a half and I had to dance like an idiot in the suspenders,” Butler recalled, quoted by Deadline. “At one point, the clip, which was a crocodile clip, got stuck in the television as I’m crawling towards her and she’s right in front of me and she’s laughing hysterically.”

Gerard Butler further added and said, The clip was “so dangerous” that the camera crew devised plastic covers as protection. “I had to ping it, and it would go past my face. And this time I’m crawling towards the bed. It gets stuck,” he said. “It releases, flies over my head, hits her in the head, slashes her head. I cut her open.”

Swank was taken to the hospital. “Imagine a studio, and in three seconds, everybody’s gone, and I’m just sitting there in my boxer shorts and my boots and a pair of socks and I just started crying,” he said.

Gerard Butler recalled the incident and said, “I just scared Hilary Swank!’ I almost took her eye out and I just made a fool of myself for two days and this is what I have to show for it. She’s off to the hospital.” Swank has forgiven him.

PS I Love You was a popular rom-com that was released in 2007.

