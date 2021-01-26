Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting her new film, The White Tiger which released on OTT giant Netflix a while ago. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles and the film is getting positive critic reviews from all over the world. Recently, the ‘Desi Girl’ appeared on The Ellen Show and revealed her favourite Jonas Brother on TikTok & it’s not Nick Jonas.

Ellen DeGeneres and Priyanka were playing a game where the actress confessed her favourite Jonas Brother on TikTok. Can y’all guess who?

Well, it’s none other than the junior Jonas brother, Frankie Jonas. Take a look at the video here:

.@PriyankaChopra told me who her favorite Jonas Brother on TikTok is…and it’s not @NickJonas. pic.twitter.com/MijvHYZX6U — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 25, 2021

Haha, isn’t Priyanka Chopra a cutie?

Nick Jonas gave a shout out to his wife’s performance in The White Tiger and penned a beautiful post on Instagram with a caption that read, “The White Tiger is out now on @netflix!!! So incredibly proud of my wife @priyankachopra for her work as both an actor and a producer on this movie. Everyone do yourself a favor and go watch this movie right now! Congrats to the entire cast and crew and creative team.”

Meanwhile, The White Tiger has been getting positive reviews from all around the world and fans are hailing Priyanka Chopra’s performance in the same. Thanking her fans, desi girl shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram and wrote, “Ending opening weekend with a full heart. I’m blown away by the love for #TheWhiteTiger’s release on @netflix this weekend. Your support in watching this film has made it trend globally in the top 10 in less than 48 hours + counting. Thank you to every one of you who watched, posted, shared amazing reviews, and held space for this incredible cast & crew.”

Did y’all watch The White Tiger yet? If not, watch it ASAP and you’ll be blown by the star performances in the film.

