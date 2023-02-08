The global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas just announced the most exhilarating news of the day & fans across the globe can’t keep calm. The trailer release date of her upcoming film, Love Again is here.

The actress announced the date in the most creative way & shared, “YOU, Celine, Sam & I… let’s make a plan for Valentine’s Day.

We’re bringing you @loveagainmovie – trailer in ONE WEEK! 💗✨@samheughan @celinedion”

This news is a highlight for all our Desi Girl fans across various time zones. We have already booked our date with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Don’t forget to book yours too. With all the visually pleasing looks & moments, Love Again is the one film everyone globally is looking forward to the most.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made headlines for candid moments with Malti Marie, being the first Indian actress to rule the cover of British Vogue, representing India globally with pride for SS Rajamouli’s RRR & much more. There’s no opportunity missed by Priyanka Chopra for pinning India on the global map.

Love Again is produced by Screen Gems and distributed by Sony Pictures. It also stars Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze Kene and Celia Imrie.

