Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a heartwarming message and picture for her husband, Nick Jonas on the occasion of Father’s Day. Jonas and PeeCee got married in 2018 and welcomed a daughter last year who was named Malti Marie Chopra.

Taking to Instagram, the actress penned a special note for her father-in-law, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr and her late father Ashok Chopra and posted a series of photos of daughter Malti Marie with her father and grandfather, and another photo of her parents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the first picture, Nick can be seen reading a children’s book to Malti as she looks into the book. Another photograph featured her father-in-law standing with Malti in his arms. The third one is of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ father Ashok Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra.

She captioned it: “He is your biggest champion.. He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he’s hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them. I love you Nick Jonas. thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky.”

Priyanka called her father-in-law “special every day”.

“Love you @papakjonas you were so special today and everyday.”

Concluding the post, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote: “Happy Father’s Day. Give them a hug if you can. Miss you papa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

On the work front Priyanka Chopra Jonas is gearing up for the next season of her web series Citadel. She was also seen in Love Again co-starring Sam Heughan. The actress will next start shooting for her film with Idris Elba.

Must Read: ‘Business Proposal’ Star Kim Sejeong Was Once Accused Of Having Plastic Surgery & Responded To The Criticism Adding, “I Figured No One Would Believe Me…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News