Predator: Badlands has arrived in theaters, and fans are making their voices heard. The new sci-fi chapter in the long-running franchise has drawn strong reactions from audiences, many calling it the best Predator movie in decades. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film brings a new energy to the series with its thrilling action that sets it apart from earlier entries.

Predator: Badlands Audience Score Revealed

Based on over 1,000 verified ratings, Predator: Badlands holds a 96% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes. If the number stays steady, it will become the highest-rated Predator movie ever among audiences. This continues a winning streak for Dan Trachtenberg, who already delivered two fresh entries with Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers. Under his vision, the Predator franchise has gone from struggling reboots to critical and fan success, marking a full creative revival.

Predator Movies Popcornmeter Score

Predator: Badlands (2025): 9 6% Predator: Killer of Killers (2025): 88% Predator (1987): 87% Prey (2022): 7 4% Predators (2010): 52% Predator 2 (1990): 44% Alien vs. Predator (2004): 39% The Predator (2018): 32% Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007): 30%

Audiences and critics agree, Predator: Badlands is an IMAX experience you cannot miss. Now playing in theaters. Get tickets now: https://t.co/RuTsW2NliS pic.twitter.com/IBncwLtptg — Predator (@Predator) November 7, 2025

Fans Praise The Film’s Story & Action

The reactions highlight the film’s exciting action sequences, engaging characters, and surprising depth. Even though the movie carries a PG-13 rating, the first in the franchise, fans have shown no concern about the reduced violence. Many enjoyed following the story of the outcast Predator, Dek, who sets out to prove himself worthy of his clan’s respect. His journey with his synthetic ally, Thia, played by Elle Fanning, adds a new layer to the story as they track down his ultimate prey.

Dan Trachtenberg’s Next Predator Project

Though the Predator franchise is thriving again, there are no confirmed follow-ups after Badlands. The film’s ending suggests more could come, leaving the story open for Dek and Thia’s next chapter. Trachtenberg mentioned earlier this year that he was developing three ideas after Prey. “Killers is one, Badlands is two, and the third one is something else,” he said, according to Time Magazine. Now, with two of those projects already released, one more remains, rumored to be Prey 2.

Predator: Badlands Box Office Outlook

While the reviews are strong, all eyes are on the box office. Badlands is the first Predator movie to hit theaters since the 2018 reboot, as Prey and Killer of Killers went straight to Hulu. Projections suggest an opening weekend of $25 million to $30 million, which could revive the series’ theatrical run after years of streaming-only releases.

Predator: Badlands is now playing in theaters.

