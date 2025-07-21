Paul Wesley became a household name after playing the iconic character Stefan Salvatore in Vampire Diaries, alongside Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev. The actor made a mark in the film industry after a lot of struggling years. He started off with television by playing side characters, but slowly he transitioned into a lead actor and featured in the short-lived supernatural series, Wolfe Lake. He was then seen in Law & Order, Fallen, Army Wives, and more. However, he broke the internet with his performance as the charming vampire in Vampire Diaries.

In 2011, the actor got married to the singer-songwriter-actress and former fashion icon Torrey Devitto, but they got divorced in 2013. Later, Wesley married his second wife, Ines De Ramon, in 2019, and even though they started out as a strong, madly in love couple, by 2022, they got separated, and in 2024, they finalized their divorce. Now, Wesley is engaged to Natalie Kuckenberg, and the news has hit many headlines. Before he walks down the aisle for the third time, scroll ahead to read about his net worth and how much it differs from his ex-wife Ines de Ramon’s total net worth.

Paul Wesley’s Total Net Worth

As of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Paul Wesley has an estimated net worth of $12 million. However, as of 2024, his reported net worth was $6 million. Apart from his income from the acting gigs, he also co-founded Brothers Bond, a Bourbon company with his onscreen brother from Vampire Diaries, Ian Somerhalder. For those who don’t know, the actor earned $250 K per episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. In a 10-episode season, he received a total of $2.5 million per season.

SALVATORE! Ian Somerhalder e Paul Wesley juntos em nova foto. ✨ pic.twitter.com/X9EiQN5Vqy — UpdateCharts (@updatecharts) June 29, 2025

On the other hand, his Vampire Diaries salary was $40,000 per episode, which was the same as Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev, according to Screenrant. Paul and his ex-wife, Torrey Devitto, bought a house together in the Hollywood Hills in 2011 with $980,000 for a Mediterranean-style villa. During their divorce phase, they sold it for $1.734 million. In 2016, he put up his California home on sale for $2.245 million and sold it for $2.3 million after a month. In 2019, he bought a home in Topanga, California $ for 1.93 million. Although it’s not reported but the actor’s total net worth might have been impacted by the divorce alimony that he faced twice in his life.

Ines De Ramon’s Net Worth

After divorcing Devitto, Paul Wesley got involved with Ines De Ramon. They got married in 2019, but in 2022, they got separated and finalized their divorce by 2024. As per Celebrity Net Worth, her estimated net worth stands at $2 million. She started her career in the jewelry industry and started as a designer at Christie Auction House in Geneva, and later moved to New York to work with De Grisogono, a fancy Swiss jewelry company.

Félicitations à Paul Wesley et Ines de Ramon qui se sont mariés ! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/faGIlRfqmv — Infos Séries FR (@gossipseriesfr) February 9, 2019

In 2022, she relocated to Los Angeles and became the head of Anita Ko, a luxury diamond jewelry company. So far, Hollywood’s biggest names like Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, and many more have been clients of Ramon’s company. She is now the Vice President of the company, which has also made an impact on her estimated net worth. On the personal front, she is currently dating Brad Pitt and is quite serious about the relationship.

While Ines De Ramon’s net worth doesn’t match that of his ex-husband, Paul Wesley’s net worth, there’s nothing to look down upon as the jewelry designer is quite passionate about her work and company. Well, in other news, congratulations to Wesley on his engagement.

For more such stories, check out Fashion & Style!

Must Read: Selena Gomez’s Best Fashion Moments & Affordable Alternatives

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News