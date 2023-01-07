‘Aftersun’ and ‘Normal People’ star Paul Mescal is in talks to star in Ridley Scott’s hotly-anticipated sequel to ‘Gladiator’, the 2000 epic that made Russell Crowe a superstar and went on to win an Oscar for best picture.

But the film isn’t a prequel and Mescal won’t be stepping into Crowe’s toga. Mescal will play Lucius, the son of Lucilla, reports Variety.

Scott is returning to the world of swords and sandals and is expected to make this his next project. He will produce the picture, along with Scott Free President Michael Pruss and Red Wagon Entertainment’s Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher.

David Scarpa wrote the screenplay. Paramount will produce the Gladiator sequel. Universal, which backed the first movie along with DreamWorks, has the right to co-produce the movie once it has been set up.

Paul Mescal has been earning Oscar buzz for his work as a troubled father in ‘Aftersun’ and thrilled audiences with his turn as a brainy college student in ‘Normal People’.

Paul Mescal earned an Emmy nomination for his work in that series. Mescal will appear in Andrew Haigh’s ‘Strangers’ opposite Andrew Scott and Claire Foy, as well as Garth Davis’s ‘Foe’ with Saoirse Ronan.

Before he ventures back to Rome, Scott is directing ‘Napoleon’ which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French despot.

