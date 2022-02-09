Now that the much-awaited nominations for the 23 categories of the Academy Awards a.k.a. the Oscars have been announced, reactions are coming in from those who have made the cut.

Advertisement

Kirsten Dunst, who earned a Best Support Actress nomination for her work in ‘The Power of the Dog’, told Variety: “It feels so good to be honoured by the community you’ve worked in for so long.”

Advertisement

Nicole Kidman, who has landed a Best Actress nomination for playing yesteryear’s comedy queen Lucille Ball in ‘Being The Ricardos’, responded to her fifth Oscars nomination by saying the excitement to find her name on the coveted list has grown over the years for her.

“It’s a thousand times more [exciting],” she said. “I don’t know if that’s age or having a 13-year-old and a 11-year-old who understand a little bit what it is. My husband, who is so much a part of all this, and having a family to celebrate with, it’s extraordinary. I find as I get older, everything gets more intense.”

Kidman’s fellow contender in the Oscars’ Best Actress category, ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ actress Jessica Chastain is still processing the news.

“I’m still in shock,” she said. “I don’t know if there’s any difference between being nominated for a film I produced. It’s been 10 years. The last time I was nominated was for ‘Zero Dark Thirty’, and that’s actually the time I got the rights to this story. So, it really feels so full circle.”

Chastian added: “I was thinking about Tammy Faye for such a long time. I did not think it was going to happen this morning, and I didn’t even know (the nominations were) this morning. I called Penelope (Cruz) and FaceTimed with her and I called Olivia Colman.”

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ actor Andrew Garfield, who received a nomination in the Best Actor category, told ‘Variety’: “It’s incredibly exciting. I take none of it for granted. It’s such a strange thing to be able to do what I love in my life. I know how lucky I am. This is really emotional.

“It’s deeply moving to be honoured and recognised in this way. It’s very surreal. I keep thinking about myself as a 16-year-old acting student, just wondering if I had what it took or if I was barking up the wrong tree.”

‘Belfast’ director Kenneth Branagh, who received nominations across Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, said in his response: “It is hard to take in, but it just reminds me of a unique privilege that I have had in my career to be able to operate as a storyteller, which is how I regard myself.”

He added: “It’s a real team effort, and this team effort has been recognised. I certainly would not be in receipt of these nominations without the work of everybody else.”

‘CODA’ writer and director Sian Heder, who has been nominated for Oscars’ Best Adapted Screenplay for her film, is particularly excited to meet ‘The Power of The Dog’ director Jane Campion. Sian told ‘Variety’: “She’s been my filmmaking hero for so long. To have my film in a category with her film is amazing. She’s been such a pioneer for women directors.”

Penelope Cruz, who received a nomination for her work in ‘Parallel Mothers’, said: “I’ve been crying for an hour nonstop. I am really speechless. I didn’t expect it. It is such a strong year with so many incredible performances, so I really didn’t expect anything.”

Reacting to his Best Actor nomination for ‘The Power of the Dog’, Benedict Cumberbatch told ‘Variety’: “I have a silly grin on my face. It’s been an experience that’s a gift that keeps on giving. Twelve is my new favourite number.”

‘The Power of the Dog’ director Jane Campion spoke about receiving 12 Oscars nominations across categories.

“It was astounding,” she said. “In my eyes, the Academy nominations are still the gold standard for excellence in cinema. It’s meaningful for people all over the world, and it’s a great way to create a great conversation about cinema.”

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony (Oscars), which will be held in-person on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, will honour the world’s best talent in cinema as revealed in feature and documentary films released between March 1 and December 31, 2021.

Must Read: Did You Know? Kristen Stewart Was Offered A Job As A Stripper After Spending Weeks At A Strip Club For Research

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube