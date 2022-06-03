The French film ‘Notre-Dame On Fire’, which is based on the Notre-Dame cathedral fire, is heading to India for a theatrical release.

The film, which has been directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Jean-Jacques Annaud, will debut in Indian theatres on June 22. The film is a PVR Pictures release.

On bringing the film to Indian screens, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures Ltd. said in a statement, “PVR Pictures has always put faith in powerful stories, and ‘Notre-Dame On Fire’ is one such soul stirring tale. Audiences will be gripped by the movie’s thrilling re-enactment of the event, while also being moved by its core message of humanity and courage.”

Commenting on the Indian film industry’s stellar show at the 75th Cannes Film Festival where India was the ‘Country of Honour’, he added, “It was a matter of time before India took over not just Cannes but international platforms as a whole. In the digital era we live in, audiences are aware of all kinds of cinema, so it is natural for our films to find global footing and global films to find love in India.”

Laced with Jean-Jacques Annaud’s rich storytelling, Notre-Dame On Fire, which stars Samuel Labarthe, Jean-Paul Bordes and Mickael Chirinian, is being lauded around the world for presenting a tense visual spectacle.

