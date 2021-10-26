A special screening of the latest James Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ was held in Goa for 80 Royal Navy officers from the British naval frigate HMS Richmond which is anchored here in the coastal state, an official statement said.

Advertisement

Inox, one of the country’s leading multiplex chains hosted the screening.

Advertisement

“Inox hosted a special screening for 80 naval officers. The screening was organized so that the company got a chance to witness their colleague, Honorary Commander Daniel Craig’s final outing as the British super-spy James Bond,” a statement issued by Inox Leisure said in a statement.