While 2021 had a lot of hot gossip and releases coming from the west, Hollywood made news for a long stretch for No Time To Die. The James Bond movie had a lot riding on its able back. It was Daniel Craig reprising the iconic British spy for one last time. It marked the end of a decade and a half long journey. The movie was high on style, action, drama and impressed fans and critics across the globe. The fact that the movie still manages to make news is enough to tell you the craze.

Advertisement

No Time To Die was released last year and was a success story. Daniel Craig entered the big screen as Bond one last time. But while there are many feathers in the golden hat of the makers, there is one that the world wasn’t aware of yet. As per the latest update the movie has managed to get its name registered in the Guinness Book of Records. And the reason is explosive (quite literally). Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

As per the official James Bond 007 YouTube account (as reported by We Got This Covered), Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die is now a Guinness World Record holder for ‘the most high explosives detonated in a single film take.’ The video has Chris Corbould, the special effects and action vehicle supervisor talking about the record and revealing details.

No Time To Die’s Corbould said, “While we were rigging the explosions, one of the guys from Event Horizon, the explosive company, came up to me and said, ‘Oh, Chris, you know that there is a different Guinness Book of Records award out there?’ Now I thought we had got that with Spectre, but apparently, there was another one for ‘the most high explosives in one shot.’ The record was for 65 kilograms of high explosives in one shot. We had 140 [kilograms] in our one.”

This is definitely huge. Meanwhile, there is a massive buzz around the casting of the new James Bond after Daniel Craig. The highest bid is on Henry Cavill, but only time will tell. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Get Engaged In A Dreamy Fairy-Tale Style Setup – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube