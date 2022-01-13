Megan Fox is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated stars of Hollywood not just for her gorgeous looks but also for her work in a bunch of superhit films, including the Transformers franchise. She has lately been in the news for her relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly and looks like they have decided to move one step further. The couple recently announced their engagement through Instagram, instantly taking the internet by storm.

For the unversed, Megan and MGK made their relationship official through a post in July 2020. They have been spotted on various occasions together, the most popular one being VMAs 2021. The couple effortlessly stole the spotlight at the award function, not just for their dazzling appearances but also for the heated argument that broke out between Kelly and MMA champion Conor McGregor.

In the video shared on Megan Fox’s Instagram handle, the couple can be seen sharing a special moment at a roman style setup. The place was decorated with beautiful lights and flower petals while Machine Gun Kelly and Megan stood right in the middle, in front of a banyan tree that holds a significant place in their journey so far. The faded off-white walls and the rocky stairways added aesthetic beauty to the video, making it just the right place to pop the question.

Machine Gun Kelly can be seen dropping on one knee right at the beginning of the clip, leaving Megan visibly surprised. She also drops on her knees just a second later, right before sharing a meaningful kiss with her fiancé. The actor was dressed in a stunning co-ord set with a bikini style top and a well-fitting pencil skirt. MGK, on the other hand, opted for a sequin studded striped jacket and a pair of black pants.

Megan Fox also added an elaborate caption with the post where she wrote, “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree, we asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22 ✨”. Here’s a look.

