Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancee Nicola Peltz has had the couple’s wisdom teeth turned into gold necklaces.

Nicola took to her Instagram Story to show off the unusual gift she got for her future husband and herself to wear around their necks.

“I got our wisdom teeth made into necklaces @brooklynbeckham you’re my best friend,” Nicola Peltz wrote alongside the picture.

Brooklyn Beckham – whose parents are retired soccer ace David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham – gushed over the “best gift” from his “amazing fiancee” and hailed Nicola “the best thing that has ever happened” to him.

“Words can’t discribe (sic) how much I love you @nicolaannepeltz. I am the luckiest person on this planet xx I will love you forever and ever …” He wrote on his own Stories. “The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancee x I love you like crazy. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

Nicola Pelytz’s unique gift comes after Brooklyn got a permanent tribute to his partner on his body.

In January (21), he showed off the love letter from Nicola Peltz – who he asked to be his wife in July – tattooed on his back. (SVB/BAN/DMC)

