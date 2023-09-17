Leading female rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have a long history of their feud, which began over an Instagram comment. The two have been dissing each other since 2017, both directly and indirectly. It seems that their spouses, Offset and Kenneth Petty, also do not get along, as they recently grabbed attention for calling out on each other. Petty even filmed himself outside the rapper’s hotel in NYC as he was waiting with his pals for the latter to come out.

Cardi B and her husband were recently in the news for their raunchy video in which they pretended to have s*x in MTV VMAs’ bathroom while being fully dressed. The couple grabbed a lot of attention with the same.

Now, a video is making rounds on social media in which Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a convicted s*x offender, appeared to be waiting outside Offset’s New York hotel. In the video, he could be seen dressed in a black hood as he filmed himself with his crew.

Per Marca, calling out Offset in the clip, Petty could be heard saying, “Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral p***y! We out here to talk, right? Let’s talk, but you know we ain’t talking, though. P***y a** n****, I don’t know who y’all think y’all playing with.” Seeing the clip, it can be clarified that it was night time and the street was empty.

In a bizarre video with solo cups in hand, registered sex offender Kenneth Petty and his associates stand outside on an empty street waiting for Grammy nominee Offset to come outside. It appears this was an attempt to attack him. pic.twitter.com/G7XBCA10WG — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) September 16, 2023

While the reason behind this spat has not been revealed yet, but Offset allegedly mocked Petty for being broke as he stepped out of a private jet in his Instagram story. Amid the ongoing drama, an Instagram chat between Offset and Kenneth Petty’s team has also been leaked online. Netizens are concerned about what turn this feud might take. Petty, who tied the knot with Nicki Minaj in 2019, currently has an arrest warrant issued in Germany for alleged assault.

On the other hand, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s altercation has been going on for five years now. The two were also involved in a physical fight once. Since then, at every event where the two rappers are present, extra cautions are in place.

