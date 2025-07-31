Neal McDonough is a popular actor who has featured in several movies and TV series and made his mark in the film industry. From starring in his breakout film, Darkman, to appearing in multiple Marvel movies as Timothy ‘Dum Dum’ Dugan, he has an impressive filmography. Despite having such a resume, there was a time when he didn’t get a job just because of one of his contract clauses.

He never wanted to have an onscreen kiss scene, not because of his wife, but because he was not comfortable doing it. And for that, there was a time when Hollywood had turned its back on him, and he lost many years without a job. McDonough is widely appreciated and respected. Here’s how much net worth he holds.

Neal McDonough’s Work

Neal McDonough began auditioning for roles in the early 1990s and finally landed a role in Darkman. This was followed by many small roles in other television series. He was also featured in movies like Angels in the Outfield, Star Trek: First Contact, and A Perfect Little Man.

In 1996, he voiced Bruce Banner in The Incredible Hulk for 21 episodes. Then over the years, he featured in various kinds of films and series, and established himself as one of the most talented and versatile actors. However, in 2022, he booked himself for a major film role, Timothy ‘Dum Dum’ Duga in Captain America. With that, his journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe began. He had reprised this role several times, including in the 2013 short film Agent Carter, in 2014, the first episode of the second season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and in an episode of Agent Carter in 2015. In the late 2010s, McDonough continued to feature in television series like Project Blue Book, Yellowstone, and others.

What Is Neal McDonough’s Net Worth?

In July 2005, Neal bought a home in Los Angeles for $2.675 million. He listed that home for sale in March 2013 for $2.899 million, and by November, he sold it for $2.65 million. Over the years, he turned down many roles and got fired from a few projects because of the ‘no-kissing’ clause in his contract. Reportedly, he was fired from ABC’s Scoundrels after refusing a kissing scene with a co-star in 2010. Because of that, he not only lost the job but also lost out on earning $1 million per year. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Neal McDonough has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

Why Hollywood Turned On Neal McDonough?

Despite earning many accolades and appreciation for his roles, he once faced a lot of rejection. While talking on the Nothing Left Unsaid podcast, McDonough opened up about the time when Hollywood turned its back on him and he couldn’t book any job for himself for years. When he made it clear that he doesn’t want to get involved in kiss scenes with anyone but his wife, he stopped getting any work. He said, “They wouldn’t let me be part of the show anymore” (via TMZ).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neal McDonough (@neal_mcdonough)

Donough further continued, “For two years, I couldn’t get a job, and I lost everything you could possibly imagine. Not just houses and material things, but your swagger, your cool, who you are, your identity—everything. My identity was an actor, and a really good one. And once you don’t have that identity, you’re kind of lost in a tailspin.”

Even after having such a varied range of filmography, probably because of losing those years, it affected his net worth. He even had to sell his Los Angeles home because of those two years when his career was frozen.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: These Two Billion-Dollar Movies Beat Both Avatar & Avengers: Endgame On Rotten Tomatoes — Guess Which Ones?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News