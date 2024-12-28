Natalie Portman turned heads in St. Barts as she embraced her freedom and flaunted her curves during a sun-soaked holiday escape.

The 43-year-old actress, hiding behind oversized sunglasses, was a vision of effortless natural beauty, donning a sleek black bikini while enjoying a refreshing dip in the ocean.

She exuded confidence, her radiant smile complementing her carefree demeanor as she basked in the island’s tropical allure.

Natalie Portman showing off her incredible physique in a black bikini in St Bart’s – December 24. pic.twitter.com/cmDn6uhiBK — Natalie Portman Updates (@nportmanonline) December 26, 2024

Natalie Portman Appeared to be in Good Spirits

The ‘Black Swan’ star enjoyed her vacation with a friend and seemed to be in good spirits. Her natural elegance shone through, even as she covered up with a casual white T-shirt and shorts before leaving the beach, belongings in hand.

This serene getaway marks a new chapter for Portman, following her highly publicized split from Benjamin Millepied in July 2023 amid allegations of infidelity with 26-year-old Camille Étienne.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Portman (@natalieportman)

When did Natalie Portman Discover the Affair?

According to French magazine Voici, the actress became fully aware of the affair in March. The now-exes were apparently trying to work on their marital hardships before Portman pulled the string to their 11-year marriage.

“Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him,” a source told in June 2023. “He loves her and their family.”

Now co-parenting their two children in Europe, the actress seems to be embracing her independence and savoring life’s pleasures.

From summer outings with Paul Mescal to quiet family moments, Natalie radiates a newfound contentment that underscores her effortless allure and unshakable confidence.

