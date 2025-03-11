After divorcing Benjamin Millepied a year ago, Natalie Portman is now enjoying her life with her new love interest, Tanguy Destable. Reports have been rife that it’s been a while that the two of them have been dating each other. French outlet, Voici, was the first to report the news. Tanguy, or as per his stage name Tepr, is a French musician and music producer.

For the unversed, the popular Hollywood actress finalized her divorce from director Benjamin Millepied in February 2024 after staying married to him for 11 years. The settlement came eight months after she silently filed for divorce in 2023. As per reports, Millepied was entangled in an extramarital affair. Now, a close source has opened up about her new romance. Scroll further.

Talking about Natalie Portman and Tanguy Destable’s relationship status, an insider told US Weekly, “Natalie and Tanguy have been seeing each other for a few months,” and while it hasn’t been “too long, they are having a great time together.” The source further added that Destable is quite “outgoing and boisterous” and has already fallen head over heels for the actress.

Explaining how they met, the source shared that the duo has a “few mutual friends,” which is how their initial encounter happened. Another insider shared, “Natalie is very happy with Tanguy.” Portman’s romance reports surfaced after a year to her divorce settlement.

For the unversed, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied met on the set of Black Swan in 2010. Two years after dating each other, they decided to take the plunge and got married. They welcomed two children to their world – a son, Aleph (13), and a daughter, Amalia (8). In June 2023, there were speculations about her marriage hitting rock bottom. Later, her comment about her personal life for Vanity Fair’s 30th annual Hollywood issue fueled those rumors.

When the Thor actress was asked to shed some light on her speculated troubled personal life during the period leading up to her movie release May December, Natalie Portman said, “It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it.” As per reports, Millepied was accused of cheating on her with climate activist Camille Étienne. While the actress stood by her husband’s side in the initial days, later, it was confirmed that the two have parted ways.

After the divorce, an insider told US Weekly that she is in a better mood after getting out of that relationship. The source added, “Natalie is her confident self [again]. It took her a while to get her smile back after the divorce, but she has turned a corner.” On the other hand, Benjamin was also spotted with a mysterious woman, proving that he has also moved on.

Well, as Natalie Portman is happy with her new romantic life with Tanguy Destable, what are your thoughts about it?

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Selena Gomez Planning To Marry Fiancé Benny Blanco In Their Beverly Hills Backyard? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News