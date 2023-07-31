Mission Impossible movies are known for their high-flying action sequences, which have always shocked pop culture. While the recently released seventh movie of the franchise left moviegoers in shock as Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt flew the bike off the cliff, the movie is struggling at the Box Office. Along with the action set pieces, its iconic theme music has been the same for years. However, many would not know that the music was tasked with creating the musical score for the original Mission Impossible television series from the 60s.

Despite getting critical acclamation, Ethan Hunt’s sprint has been affected by the wave of Barbenheimer. As the movie is finding it difficult to make money at the Box Office, here is a fact about its theme music which you might be unaware of. Read on to find out more about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation on Today FM, the cast of the recently released Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One star Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson were shocked to know that the iconic theme music was based on the secret Morse Code behind the franchise’s theme. Argentine-American composer Lalo Schifrin wrote the original score, and she cleverly incorporated the Morse code into the composition.

In another conversation with NME, the Mission Impossible stars shared that they were recently made aware of the secret. Simon Pegg explained while sounding out the iconic tune. He also talked about how the host Dave Moore enlightened them with the fact of the origin of the music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Today FM 💛 (@todayfm)

The two long notes symbolise the Morse code for the letter “M,” which consists of two dashes (–) and similarly, the two short notes represent the Morse code for the letter “I,” which is represented by two dots (..).

With all that, the recently released Mission Impossible movie will have another instalment as Dead Reckoning was said to be a two-part movie. The movie has been a lot of positive reactions from the fans, the moviegoers are looking forward to the second part of the movie.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Tom Cruise Demands Wearing Thongs, Soft Material G-Strings To Maintain Flexibility While Performing Deadly Stunts, “Over The Years It’s Taken Its Toll…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News