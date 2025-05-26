The first Mission Impossible film was released in May 1996, and more than three decades later, the universe expanded into a full-blown franchise, with Tom Cruise still leading it as agent Ethan Hunt. The recent addition is Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, which was released in May 2025.

Now, fans are wondering if this was truly the final movie in the action-spy franchise and if the word final in the title means what it means. Tom has made a name for himself by doing all his stunts on his own, no matter how dangerous. Here’s what the cast has said about the future of the franchise.

Mission Impossible: Cast On Future Of Tom Cruise Franchise

During a chat with People, some of the stars spoke about the movie and their thoughts on whether there will be more additions to the hit franchise. Angela Bassett essays the role of Erika Sloane, and she stated, “With Mr. Cruise, you can never count him down or out,” referring to Tom’s tenacity.

“He’s always up for an amazing adventure and to give the audience exactly what they’re craving. I would never assume,” she added. Simon Pegg plays Benji Dunn in the films, and he mused, “Never say never, do you know what I mean? That’s a rule I tend to live by.” He then explained his thoughts.

“The last two together took five years to make. So it depends entirely on a lot of things. I don’t think Tom likes the idea of finality,” said the actor. He also pointed out that the Mission Impossible films are made in such a way that the audiences always leave thinking there is still more left to the story.

“I think that’s the golden thing, to leave the audience feeling hope rather than despair,” Simon concluded. Christopher McQuarrie, the director of Final Reckoning and the last four Mission: Impossible films, also chimed in. “You’d have to ask me after a very long vacation,” he replied cheekily.

Hayley Atwell portrays Grace, and she divulges that Final Reckoning has a satisfying closure. “There is that sense of the emotional end of something that feels like a very emotional closure” but then pointed out, “And yet, Tom Cruise is never going to slow down. He won’t ever stop. This is who he is.”

Meanwhile, the leading man himself did not have a straightforward answer to whether this was the final film in the franchise. Tom replied, “Just let us show the movie tonight. This is like 30 years culmination of this, and I think I’d rather just people see it and enjoy,” the action superstar explained.

He added that he has had an amazing time being a part of this franchise and revealed how fun it was. Tom continued by saying that he wanted the audience to enjoy this. “The culmination has come to this moment right now, and it’s been a lot of fun,” he concluded without giving a clear yes or no answer.

