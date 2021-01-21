Tom Cruise‘s Mission Impossible 7 has been in the news for the past few months for its shooting. Since the upcoming much-awaited film is being shot amid pandemic, a lot of hard work is going on into it. Giving the audience a never seen before experience is one challenge and keeping the cast and crew safe on the sets is another.

The film has already completed shoot at various places like Rome, Venice, Britain & Norway. And the next location seems to be Abu Dhabi in UAE. Nothing is official yet but there have been speculations since past time that the new shooting spot of the film will be UAE. And on top of that, director Christopher McQuarrie recently shared a picture with fans which confirms that he is in UAE currently.

Christopher didn’t say anything and just shared a pic of foggy UAE which made the fans speculate about Mission Impossible 7 being shot in UAE even harder. Take a look:

A fan with Instagram username @chris.p.chips commented, “So is Tom jumping off those too?”

“oh please say you’re filming” commented an Instagram user with username @siennaxe

“Can’t wait to see the movie😱😱😱” commented @eugemariotti_

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Tom Cruise appointed Robots on the sets to take care of the staff. According to The Sun, these robots will patrol the sets and will also test cast and crew for coronavirus infection.

Daily Mail had also reported that Tom Cruise was eager to ensure that during the UK schedule no one catches the infection.

“Tom is so serious about making sure that the shoot is not shut down that he has splashed on these robots as he can’t be everywhere to ensure that people are behaving themselves,” a source told Daily Mail.

Earlier too it was reported by The Sun that Tom Cruise blasted two crew members standing too close to each other in front of a computer screen. “If I see you do it again you’re f***ing gone.” he said.

According to an audio obtained by The Sun, Cruise can be heard saying: “We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf***ers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

