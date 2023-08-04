A few months back actress Millie Mackintosh was accused of having a ‘secret b**b job’ by trolls and now the actress has revealed that having a breast enhancement was the ‘best thing she’s done for herself’ since becoming a mother. Though, in May, former ‘Made in Chelsea’ star had accepted that she had done a breast enhancement in February, she never really spoke about why she decided to undergo the procedure.

For the unversed, Millie Mackintosh and her husband Hugo Taylor, who tied the knot in 2018, are parents to two-year-old Sienna and 18-month-old Aurelia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, during a candid Instagram Q&A session on Thursday, the 33-year-old actress finally opened up about her reasons for undergoing surgery. Millie said that she ‘didn’t feel like herself’ after breastfeeding her children, but the surgery has given her a ‘confidence boost.’ While answering her follower’s questions, the star explained, “It was something that I had always wanted to do, since being about 18. When I realised that the breasts I had always dreamed of weren’t going to show up for me, I thought okay, “I can work with what I’ve got” and I wore padded bras and I made peace with that.”

She continued: “When I was in my twenties and I was on the pill, they were a B, but quite perky and then after breastfeeding both of the girls the skin just got so stretched. When I was breastfeeding, they were enormous and when I was pregnant as well. Then what I was left with afterwards was a completely different, deflated, empty sack of skin that just did not make me feel like me anymore. Honestly for me, this has been the best thing that I have done for myself.”

Millie revealed that she had the surgery just before Mother’s Day and it made her feel that she has given a lovely present to herself. “It’s given me a boost of confidence. I’ve really enjoyed wearing swimwear again this summer and it definitely made me feel much freer. I’ve found confidence in my body again and it was just something I did for myself as a kind of reward for having babies.”

Earlier, in an open letter published in Grazia magazine, the actress had said that she had ‘no intention’ of hiding the fact that she underwent a breast enlargement She had said, “I was under no illusion it would go unnoticed, and I had no intention of concealing the choice I had made, with the full support of my family and after a lot of research.”

She added, “Being in the public eye is a double-edged sword! No matter which approach I take – being honest or secretive (and of course getting outed) – someone will always have something to say. I personally feel it’s more harmful to have tweakments / procedures and then lie and pretend the results are achievable naturally.”

Millie Mackintosh had also slammed the haters for claiming that she isn’t a ‘feminist’ only because of her decision to have cosmetic surgery. She said that it should be about freedom of choice.

Must Read: Ben Affleck’s Scrapped ‘Batman’ “Was F*cking Awesome” Reveals One Of DC’s Storyboard Artists, Who Can’t Stop Raving About It: “He Had To Step Away From Personal Reasons…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News