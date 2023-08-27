Miley Cyrus released her new single ‘Used To Be Young’ on August 25. The track is noted for its melancholic nature and Miley Cyrus could be seen gradually tearing up. The tears were not a scripted part of the video, but were real as Miley Cyrus said that she got too emotional singing.

According to Entertainment Online, the 30-year-old had gone on to explain in an ABC special that aired shortly before her song’s big debut that she got “super emotional” and actually cried on set.

“I’m kind of a mini-me of my mom,” she explained, recalling how she had a livestream set up with Tish Cyrus on set so they could see each other during the shoot. “I could see her inside the camera…and, as she was dancing, it just made me cry.”

Remembering how Tish also “made me laugh,” Miley said the entire experience “brought up so many real emotions.”

The singer added of the final product of the music video, “It’s really letting people into true emotions, which I don’t feel like you get to see very much of these days.”

But that was not the end of the tears, because proceeding later in the special, Miley got teary-eyed while speaking about her dad Billy Ray Cyrus, who Tish divorced in 2022 after nearly 30 years of marriage, which was something that also a big part of her life.

‘Used To Be Young’ was called by Miley Cyrus as a song that is about the state of being, honouring who we were, are and will be as time passes on.

This could be seen, when the singer could be seen belting out the lyrics: “I know I used to be crazy / I know I used to be fun / You say I used to be wild / I say I used to be young.”

