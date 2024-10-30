The gothic fever dream brought us by Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice was weirdly the most beautiful movie ever. Michael Keaton’s portrayal of Beetlejuice, the “ghost with the most,” wasn’t just about the ghost. He played a chaotically endearing con artist with a taste for the bizarre, topped with green hair and sporting that iconic sneer. No wonder his return was evident for the long-awaited sequel.

While fans were sure he would reprise his role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Keaton’s discovery of the surprise cameo is almost as wild as the movie itself. The ghost is caught off guard when he sees Danny DeVito playing an unlucky afterlife janitor who gets his soul eaten by a new villain. The story follows Betelgeuse as he tries to escape his ex-wife, Delores, who hilariously puts her chopped-up body back together to chase him.

Michael Keaton Was Unaware of Beetlejuice 2 Cameo

In a recent interview with Forbes, Keaton discussed his movie, Goodrich, and revealed a shocking detail about his Beetlejuice Beetlejuice movie. He admitted that Burton never told him anything about DeVito’s cameo. He said, “I didn’t know he was in Beetlejuice [Beetlejuice]. Tim didn’t tell me that, and I was watching an early cut of it, and I saw and go, ‘Wait a minute!’ You can’t recognize him immediately, and you can barely recognize him. From another angle, I realized it was him.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Ending Explained

In the emotional conclusion of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Lydia and her daughter Astrid find out the strength of the family as they work together to escape the Netherworld. For the first time, Lydia prioritizes Astrid, which helps her daughter feel genuinely seen and valued. By facing their loss together, Lydia and Astrid prove that family and shared understanding can heal even in the darkest places.

