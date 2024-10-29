Mufasa’s tragic death in The Lion King is one of the most gut-wrenching moments in Disney’s history. But could things have turned out differently? What if he’d seen through Scar’s plan, escaped the stampede, and survived? It’s a fun thought experiment, but let’s face it—if he’d survived, it would have reshaped Simba’s life, and The Lion King would have been a different movie.

Imagine it: Mufasa, alive and on Scar’s betrayal, would likely have exiled his treacherous brother. Lesson learned about family loyalty—the hard way. Simba, meanwhile, would have kept learning the ropes of royalty from a living, breathing king. No tragic father loss, no haunting ghost visions—just a dad teaching his cub how to be a good leader. With Scar gone, the Pridelands would’ve been a peaceful paradise, free from the hyenas’ takeover. And let’s admit it: Simba wouldn’t be the traumatized, slightly paranoid king we see in Simba’s Pride. It would have been a safe, smooth path to the throne.

However, no conflict? No drama. There is no journey for Simba to “find himself.” Without Mufasa’s passing, Simba wouldn’t have left home or met Timon and Pumbaa, which might be the only downside to this otherwise happy “what-if” scenario.

Fast forward to 2019’s The Lion King live-action remake. Disney had a golden opportunity to explore more complexity, maybe even elevate characters like Nala and Sarabi. They’d done it before, giving Jasmine more agency in Aladdin. But did they embrace these lionesses’ strengths? Not quite. While the film delivered nostalgic feels and box office success, fans couldn’t help but notice a missed opportunity with Nala.

In both versions, Nala is more than Simba’s sidekick. She’s the brains, while he’s more the brawn (or the cub not quite ready to grow up). Nala senses danger in the elephant graveyard long before Simba tries to warn the pride about Scar’s reckless rule and eventually leaves to find help. Her loyalty to the Pridelands and bravery shine, but she’s sidelined as “the queen,” following Simba’s footsteps rather than making her own. Even in the showdown, Nala leads the charge against the hyenas, yet she ultimately steps back into the role of wife and mother.

The 2019 version could have modernized the ending. Picture this: Simba, realizing Nala’s the real deal, names her queen in his place. This would’ve sent a powerful message to young viewers about solid female leadership, reflecting today’s push for women to break boundaries. Instead, Disney chose a conservative route, leaving Nala in her “classic” role while Simba took the throne.

Ultimately, Mufasa’s death and Nala’s sidelining were vital to The Lion King’s familiar story. But with just a few different choices, Simba and Nala’s legacy—and Disney’s—could have sent an entirely different message.

