Michael Jackson, the globally acclaimed pop star, is once again in the news after his biopic, Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson, premiered in theaters. Despite the critics’ negative reviews, the movie struck a chord with the audience, offering a concert-like experience. The dance moves, the uncanny resemblance, and the accuracy in voice—everything made Jaafar more realistic. He brought his uncle to life through the movie. Now, people want to know more about Michael Jackson’s family. Read on to know everything.

The Jackson 5

Born to Joe and Katherine Jackson, Michael had four brothers and three sisters. The five boys made a band called The Jackson 5, which included Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael. They rose to fame and continued to garner people’s attention. In 1976, they changed their name to The Jacksons after Jermaine left and the youngest sibling, Randy, joined.

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson is another Jackson family member as popular as Michael, but has always kept herself at a distance from her famous family.

La Toya Jackson

The fifth child and the middle child of the Jackson family, La Toya Jackson, also gained recognition for her singing and dancing talent. She is now known as a media personality.

Rebbie Jackson

Robbie Jackson is the eldest child of Joe and Katherine. She has released four albums so far and first performed with her siblings when she was young.

Michael Jackson & Debbie Rowe

Michael was married to Debbie Rowe, and they had three children. Prince Jackson, being the eldest, carved his own path as a producer and philanthropist. On the other hand, Paris Jackson, the second child, created quite a buzz in the worlds of movies, music, and fashion. And the third son, Bigi Jackson, was conceived through surrogacy. He stayed out of the limelight but continued to work with his siblings.

Jaafar Jackson

Jaafar, son of Jermaine Jackson and nephew of Michael Jackson, followed his own path into the movies, debuting in the industry with Michael, a film that told his uncle’s life story. He has gained a lot of appreciation for his performance, and because of him, the King of Pop is once again the talk of the town.

Michael Jackson was, is, and will be a global phenomenon who took pop music to a wider audience. Now, people worship him because he blended singing and dancing and created something outstanding onstage.

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