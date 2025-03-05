Ione Skye’s latest memoir, ’Say Everything,’ unveils an unexpected and brief romance with the late Matthew Perry which began long after they first crossed paths as young actors.

Their introduction dates back to 1986 on the set of ‘A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon,’ a coming-of-age film where both were still Hollywood newcomers. For Perry, it was his very first movie and for Skye, it was just her second.

The One Who Got Ione Skye’s Attention

However, back then, Skye’s interest lay elsewhere, specifically with the film’s star, River Phoenix, whom she had an on-screen kiss with. Off-screen, though, that romance remained a fantasy since Phoenix was still with actress Martha Plimpton.

“River was still dating Martha Plimpton, so we never kissed off camera, as much as I’d have liked to,” she wrote.

Ione Skye’s Surprise Invitation, Years Later

It was then nearly two decades later, Skye, now single, received a surprise call from Perry. His invitation was casual, just a “sober drink,” he said.

“I only had to think about it for approximately fifteen seconds…I normally didn’t accept booty calls…which I assumed this was…but it was Matthew Perry!” Skye penned.

Ione Skye and Matthew Perry’s Night of Cigarettes, Bubbly Water and Distant Intimacy

At Perry’s place, they sipped bubbly water, shared a cigarette, and halfheartedly pretended to watch a movie before ending up in bed. The experience? “Perfectly pleasant,” Skye recalls, though Perry seemed distant, as if emotionally checked out.

When it was over, he offered a lighthearted “fun” and a vague suggestion that they do it again sometime.

Intrigued by the possibility of something deeper, Skye returned the following week, hoping the spark might ignite into something real. But the evening played out like a carbon copy of the first: “a single cigarette in the kitchen; banter and bubbly water; ‘Watch a movie?’; emotionally distant sex; another cigarette.”

When she floated the idea of making this a regular thing, Perry simply looked at her, puzzled. And just like that, whatever this was quickly fizzled out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ione Skye (@ioneskyelee)

Occasional Messages and Then a Final Goodbye

Though Skye and Perry never met in person again, the ‘Friends’ star would occasionally check in over the years with a simple text. The last message she ever received from him came just a week before his tragic passing on October 28, 2023.

“Hi! I hope all is well,” he wrote. “I was meditating (I meditate now) and ‘In Your Eyes’ start playing. And I instantly thought of you and how beautiful you are…I hope you are healthy and happy.”

Skye never responded. And now unfortunately, she deeply wishes she had.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: From Adrien Brody’s Tiresome Speech to Emilia Pérez’s Record 11 Losses, 10 All-Time Records Set at 97th Academy Awards

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News