One of the original Scream stars is making his highly anticipated return to the franchise after nearly three decades.

Matthew Lillard, who became a fan favorite for portraying the eccentric and clumsy Stu Macher in the 1996 slasher classic, has confirmed that he will reprise his iconic role.

The 55-year-old’s character, the bumbling boyfriend of Rose McGowan’s Tatum, has remained etched in the minds of horror fans, alongside Billy Loomis, played by Skeet Ulrich.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Matthew Lillard (@matthewlillard)

Matthew Lillard’s Playful Announcement at MegaCon

Lillard made the exciting announcement at MegaCon in Orlando, where Ulrich joined him for a panel discussion. He joked about his return, saying, “I’ve been asked literally 1,000 times a day since the first movie ended if I’m coming back.”

Lillard added, “And I’m happy to report I am,” before he joked: “I come back as a fairy godmother. It’s gonna slay.”

Matthew Lillard talks Scream 7 return! pic.twitter.com/iZxZHofIQP — sistapam (@sistapam96) February 8, 2025

Despite his playful tone, his co-star Skeet Ulrich expressed genuine excitement, revealing that Lillard had long wanted to rejoin the series and was thrilled when the opportunity arose.

He said, “Matt called me and told me when word came down, and I was so ecstatic for him because anybody who’s been to one of these or knows him or has followed him knows how much he has wanted that, so I’m very happy.”

Skeet Ulrich comments on Matthew Lillard’s SCREAM 7 announcement on Instagram! “So happy for you brotha!!! ❤️❤️ Knock em dead 😂” pic.twitter.com/GQeV9rsHAa — ໊ (@britneyvinyl) January 31, 2025

Matthew Lillard’s Cryptic Instagram Tease

Lillard had previously dropped a cryptic hint about his return in January, posting a dark video on Instagram that showed a mysterious hand scribbling a note with the words, “My mom and dad are gonna be soo mad at me!!” – a direct reference to his famous line from the first film.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Matthew Lillard (@matthewlillard)

His last official appearance in the franchise was in 1997’s ‘Scream 2,’ where he made a brief cameo, but it was only in a party scene, not as a significant character.

Lillard was initially set to return as Stu in ‘Scream 3,’ but plans were scrapped after the script was rewritten following the Columbine High School tragedy.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Anne Hathaway Was Punched By Kate Hudson In Bride Wars Set Sparking On Set Feud Rumors: “I Hit Her…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News