The controversy surrounding the South Korean girl band MAMAMOO’s member Hwasa has been elevating since it took place a week ago. The K-Pop star, who is known to be bold and proactive, is not shying away from the controversy. In fact, she recently addressed being reported to the police during one of her live shows.

Hwasa, whose real name is Ahn Hye-jin, debuted as a member of MAMAMOO in 2014. Apart from her, the girl group also has Solar, Wheein and Moonbyun.

During several stages of her life, Hwasa has faced various challenges as she reportedly does not fit into the ideal Korean beauty standards. In her early days, she was rejected by many as they fat-shamed her and called out her fashion sense. The 27-year-old has always dealt with such controversies with a smile and lived her life her way.

However, she did fell into a more complicated one after a student-parent organisation reported her to the police for her performance at Sungkyungkwan University. As per various videos on the internet, Hwasa made some suggestive moves while performing that left many enraged. While many defended her by saying that Universities have an adult crowd and many male bands perform s*nsual routines without facing any backlash.

It has been a week since the incident and Hwasa did not address it in public till July 15. During her gig at PSY’s Summer Swag festival, the K-Pop star revealed her voice was not in the best condition before the show. As she interacted with the audience, the MAMAMOO member quipped, “I was more worried about not being able to hit the high notes due to my sore throat than being accused.” Watch her clip going viral on Twitter here.

“I was more worried about not being able to hit the high notes due to my sorethroat than being accused.” ©️ ekduddl#Hwasa #화사 @OfficialPnation pic.twitter.com/JIm3vBnFn5 — HWASA GLOBAL 🎪 (@HwasaGlobal) July 15, 2023

Her fans are thrilled by her reply to the situation and are hailing her as the unbothered queen.

Let us know your thoughts on Hwasa’s reply in the space below.

