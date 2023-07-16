Hollywood stars often go for QnA sessions on Instagram with the intention to interact with their fans and also to increase their fan base. Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the celebrities who often log in to her social media accounts and interact with her massive fan following. The Hollywood actress recently did the same but ended up getting trolled for her answers. A Reddit thread shared a few stories of Paltrow, and social media users did not waste any time reacting to them.

Gwyneth Paltrow has often made headlines for her plant-based skincare product Goop and she mentioned the same on her recent QnA session on Instagram. Apart from this, the Iron Man star recently explained how she was “not prepared” for her daughter to learn about s*x.

Speaking of the latest, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Instagram QnA session got trolled by the social media users on Reddit. In one of the stories, Paltrow was asked “Do you lick a**?” to which the actress replied, “Not generally, no.” In another story, Paltrow was asked, “you got a little homo in you or nah?” This made Paltrow say, “These questions are epic.” She then shared a question where a fan asked her how come she was 50 asking, “How does your skin look so good? What’s your secret?” To this, Paltrow replied shared a picture of hers holding her product from Goop Beauty. Paltrow then got severely trolled for her replies on Instagram.

Take a look:

One user stated, “Gwineth may not lick a** but the jury’s still out on Gwyneth.” Another posted, “She said not generally. Which implies that sometimes she definitely does.” The next one shared, “She sent that last question to herself so she could plug her product lol.”

An individual posted, “She also allows herself one cigarette a week lol.” The next one added, “She has licked a** before and will lick a** again.”

Another user posted, “There’s nothing wrong with eating a**. RIMER’S UNITE!!!!”

One spoke about Gwyneth Paltrow’s skin care product saying, “Exactly what I was thinking when I saw that photo lol. That’s some serious filters! No wrinkles, lines, or pores in sight.”

