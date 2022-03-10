Canadian-Indian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who has voiced the Indian character Priya in the soon-to-be-released coming-of-age fantasy comedy ‘Turning Red’, recently shared a message for her Indian fans.

In the social media video, the actress can be heard saying, “Growing up can be a beast! But it can be easier when you have the most amazing bunch of friends around you and your amma, appa, thatha, paati, mama, mami, basically your whole big noisy Kudumbam (family).”

She then goes on to greet her Indian fans and talks about the upcoming movie and her role, in the video.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan feels glad that the film industry is moving towards a more inclusive space, “It is really nice to see how films and TV are moving in a direction that has authenticity diversity in a natural way. It’s not just show and tell. Younger audiences watching ‘Turning Red’ are going to accept this reality as their new normal and have a well-deserved expectation for representation.”

Talking about her character, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan adds, “Priya is too cool for school, mysterious, middle school dweeb that personally I can totally relate to and I’m sure many others can as well! She helps Mei on this journey that she goes through by being a supportive friend who loves unconditionally.”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was previously in the news when ‘Never Have I Ever’, the comedy series co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang, has been renewed for Season 4 at Netflix, which will also be the show’s last season, confirmed ‘Variety’.

News of the fourth-season renewal comes before Season 3 of the series, whose star cast is led by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Poorna Jagannathan, even has a premiere date. Production on the third season recently wrapped and it will debut over the coming summer.

Ramakrishnan essays the lead character, Devi, a first-generation Indian American teenager juggling the pressures of her home life, including grief over losing her father, with a complicated love triangle, evolving friendships and inner emotional turmoil best expressed by narrator John McEnroe, notes ‘Variety’.

