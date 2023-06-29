Hollywood star Daniel Day-Lewis looked unrecognisable after being spotted out and about with long grey hair and using a walking aid in the form of a pair of crutches.

The London-born actor, 66, who is known for starring in a whole host of critically-acclaimed films, looked worlds away from his red-carpet-ready self six years after retiring from acting, reports Mirror.co.uk.

These days, the retired Oscar winner looks rather different after stepping away from the spotlight, with him now sporting longer looks and a more laidback and off-duty appearance. Spotted walking around Manhattan, Daniel was assisted by some crutches – which hinted that the star had suffered an injury or had undergone surgery.

Although Daniel Day-Lewis was aided by the crutches as he walked, the famous actor looked to be in good spirits as he smiled and grinned on his outing. Daniel could be seen wearing striking cobalt blue trousers, paired with a graphic t-shirt and a beige-coloured trench coat.

As per Mirror.co.uk, he wore a green baseball cap atop his head, with his wispy grey hair peeking out from underneath it. Daniel also donned a rust-coloured backpack and matching trainers, with him supported by his crutches while leaving a building and walking along the pavement.

Revealing the news to People Magazine at the time, Daniel Day-Lewis representative continued: “He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. “This is a private decision, and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

Following his decision to retire six years back in 2017, Daniel revealed he felt “compelled” to do so but noted “great sadness” about his decision.

